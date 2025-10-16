Where to celebrate Diwali in the US? From New York City to Dallas, here are the 10 best places

Diwali, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness, will be observed on 20 October this year. As per the Hindu epic Ramayana, Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile on the day of Diwali. As we near the Festival of Lights, here is a look at the top ten places to celebrate Diwali in the United States, as per TimeOut.

New York City EventGuru has been arranging an event called Diwali at Times Square in Times Square, New York since 2013. Bollywood music, Indian food and exciting acts are all part of this free event. Hip-hop, jazz and Punjabi music will be played at the Met Museum to commemorate the festival. On 24 October, the Brooklyn-based band Red Baraat is expected to deliver a stellar performance at the event. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna will join the Asia Society on 18 October to read out sections from his children's book Festivals at the Bungalow, as per TimeOut.

Philadelphia The Nepalese community celebrates Tihar on the same day as Diwali. On 19 October, young South Asians will gather in Philadelphia to commemorate both holidays with fun games, Bollywood, Nepali music and food at the speakeasy-style Midnight & the Wicked. Tickets start at $45.

Washington, D.C. The National Museum of Asian Art will host an evening of live music, dance, and hands-on activities on 24 October from 4 PM to 9 PM to celebrate Diwali. Food from famous stores like Rasa, Himalayan Soul Food, and CHA Street Food will be available at the event.

Gallery 16ten will present a lively Diwali evening with traditional music, brilliant décor, and seasonal cuisine on Sunday, October 19, at 7 PM. For the occasion, guests are urged to wear festive and colorful attire. The cost of the tickets is $28.52.

San Francisco In Downtown San Francisco, the Bhangra & Beats Night Market is back, offering a lively blend of Indian street food, handcrafted beverages, and distinctive local craftspeople against the brilliant cityscape. Following a July summer edition, the series returns on 24 October as the official Diwali celebration for the City and County of San Francisco.

Seattle On 18 October, Seattle Center's Armory Food & Event Hall will host Diwali: Lights of India, a celebration that will illuminate the city. Music, dancing, martial arts, food demonstrations and visual art will all be featured at this free event to highlight India's diverse cultural customs.

Chicago The 6th Annual Diwali Mela will be held at Chicago's National India Hub in Schaumburg. It will feature live music, cultural performances, dancing contests, and fashion presentations.

Los Angeles Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos hosts the SoCal Diwali Festival, which includes garba dancing, live music, fashion presentations, festive shopping, and delectable food.

Houston A free, family-friendly festival at the Asia Society Texas Center on 26 October offers a wide range of cultural events, such as arts and crafts, traditional dance performances, and an enthralling Ramayana recreation.

Atlanta The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is hosting the Visions of India Festival on 23 and 25 October. It features live music, Indian cuisine, henna tattoo artists and traditional dancers.

Dallas A spectacular Ram Leela reenactment, live music and dance performances, a magnificent fashion show, and funfair rides are all part of the magnificent Diwali Mela, which takes place at Myers Park & Event Center in McKinney, Texas, on 18 October.

FAQs When is Diwali this year? Diwali is on 20 October this year.

What is Diwali celebrated for? Diwali is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.