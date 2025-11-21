Which country will host Miss Universe 2026? Here’s everything to know about the pageant’s 75th edition

The Miss Universe pageant has been making headlines after Fatima Bosch of Mexico won the crown. Now, talk about the upcoming edition of the pageant has been creating a buzz. The 75th installment of Miss Universe will be hosted in Puerto Rico, with the global event taking place in November at the Coliseum in San Juan.

Advertisement

According to News Is My Business, the country hosted the pageant previously in 2001 and 2002. During the press conference, Governor Jenniffer González Colón revealed that the government will invest around $9 million. Over the years, the country has introduced five winners: Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denisse Quiñones in 2001, and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.

Everything we know about the Miss Universe pageant 2026 During the news conference, Governor Colón revealed, “Over 400 million viewers are estimated to watch the pageant in more than 160 countries.” She further stated, “Puerto Ricans believe in their [beauty] queens, and we have proven that we can do it better.”

Elsewhere in her address, the governor shared that the $9 million investment will be divided into $4.5 million for this fiscal year, and the remainder will be transferred to the next year. Additionally, the event is expected to generate 45,000 hotel stays, resulting in revenue of $13.5 million. Nearly 700 temporary jobs and 400 indirect jobs are also expected, which would lead to an increase in employment.

Advertisement

The governor also noted the difference between the other host countries of the pageant, stating that while El Salvador made an impact of $177 million in 2023, Mexico generated $250 million in 2024. She added, “We are going to do it better because it’s the 75th anniversary, with strong private support and sponsorship.”

Meanwhile, the technical team of Miss Universe will arrive on the island two months before the event, with local talent being enlisted for the production, according to the media portal.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch of Mexico was awarded the honour. She shared the stage alongside Miss Thailand, who was declared the runner-up. Following the event, the Miss Universe Organization revealed in the press release that this year’s ceremony was more than just a celebration of beauty; it brought together culture, purpose, and connections. This year’s theme was “The Power of Love.”

Advertisement

FAQs Q1. Who is the winner of Miss Universe 2025? Ans. Fatima Bosch of Mexico won the pageant.

Q2. Where was Miss Universe 2025 held? Ans. Thailand hosted the competition this year.