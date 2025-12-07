White House deletes video after Sabrina Carpenter condemns use of her song in ICE clips

The White House deleted a social media video after singer Sabrina Carpenter condemned the Trump administration for using her music to promote its immigration enforcement efforts.

The controversy began when the White House posted footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining individuals — backed by Carpenter’s song “Juno.”

Carpenter calls video “evil and disgusting” Sabrina Carpenter, 26, blasted the unauthorized use on X.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote.

The video used clips tied to President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown.

White House responds with SNL clip After deleting he original post, the White House uploaded a clip of Carpenter from Saturday Night Live, where she jokingly pretended to “arrest” cast member Marcello Hernandez.

The caption read: “PSA: If you're a criminal illegal, you will be arrested and reported.”

Singer has spoken out on Trump before Carpenter has previously voiced concerns about Trump’s policies. After Trump’s election win last November, she addressed fans during a Seattle concert.

“Sorry about our country… and to the women in here, I love you so so so so so much… I hope for the rest of this night you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it,” she said.

Not the first musician to push back Trump’s team has repeatedly faced backlash from artists — including Beyoncé and Celine Dion — for using music without permission.