White House shares AI-generated image of Trump with viral lone penguin in Greenland, gets trolled: ‘Nice try, but...’

The Internet has a new star, and this time, it is a lone penguin. A penguin that reportedly lost its mate and was heading towards the mountain, a direction supposed to be a ‘certain death’ for the animal.

The penguin, and its alleged sad story, captured the attention of netizens, and the social media platforms were flooded with different interpretations of the clip.

US President Donald Trump, an avid social media user who has a keen interest in “owning” Greenland, also shared his version of the viral clip via the official White House Twitter handle.

“Embrace the penguin,” White House wrote.

In his AI-generated version, Trump can be seen walking beside the lone penguin, who has the American flag in one hand, and is walking towards a mountain with the Greenland flag.

This comes amid Trump's hard push to acquire the Arctic nation, which belongs to Denmark.

However, just like the severe criticism Trump is facing for his Greenland wish, the social media was unforgiving for his viral penguin picture. He was trolled for not knowing the basics – there are no penguins in Greenland.

“Nice try. We don’t have penguins here in Greenland,” one netizen said.

“There are no penguins in Greenland you morons,” another added.

A user quipped, “This is why Europeans continue to question whether education is illegal in the United States.”

“There are no penguins on the north pole. The white house is run by idiots obsessed with manufacturing their own reality with AI slop,” said another user.

In a lenghty comment, a user said, “Dude, you are not stopping with the embarrassments are you?

1. Greenland is not for sale

2. Thats not Greenland

3. Penguins live on Antartica

Stop with this nonsense now, world is laughing at you every single day. Iceland, Greenland, Antartica.”

What is the viral lone penguin video about? In the viral video, a penguin can be seen walking in a different direction from his herd, which was moving towards the ocean. According to the background narration of the clip, the flightless bird decided to head towards the mountain for no exact reason.

“These penguins are all heading to the open water to the right. But one of them caught our eye. The one in the centre. He would neither go towards the feeding grounds at the edge of the ice, nor return to the colony,” the narration said.

The clip shows the bird running towards the mountain, which is supposedly 70 to 80 kms away, and ends with an unsettling question: “But why?”