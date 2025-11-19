Whitney Leavitt lost 20 pounds but had to change course due to side effects of medicine she was taking

Whitney Leavitt, a reality TV star, has opened up about her weight loss journey. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member lost 20 pounds from a GLP-1 medicine, also known as Ozempic. However, she had to stop consuming it after experiencing side effects.

“I've loved the weight loss, I've hated how I've felt on it. You constantly have diarrhea… you're nauseous, I feel like I'm easily irritable, but it's probably also because it's also suppressing my appetite,” she said on the Weekly Trash podcast, according to People magazine.

GLP-1, also known as semaglutide, is commonly referred to as Ozempic. It is a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes. Leavitt, who suffers from hypothyroidism, lost 20 pounds because of it, but finally decided to get off it.

“I'm grateful for the weight I lost, but I'm getting off of it. I've literally been sick for two months. I haven't felt like myself,” she added.

Having stopped taking Ozempic, the Dancing With the Stars contestant is now carefully monitoring her food intake. She is now ‘counting macros’, which, she explained, means keeping track of protein, carbohydrates and fats consumed by her, as per People. This, the reality TV star believes, will ensure that she does not gain weight in the future.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic, a drug that has gained global recognition for its weight loss properties, has the generic name of semaglutide. The group of medicines to which it belongs is called GLP-1 analogues, GLP-1 RAs and incretin mimetics, according to diabetes.org.uk.

It works by increasing the levels of incretin in the body. Incretin is a hormone that causes the body to release insulin. It also reduces the amount of glucose produced by the liver and slows down the digestive process in the stomach. All this has a collective effect of reducing blood sugar and HbA1c levels.

However, with the drug also causing side effects, people who are in a hurry to lose weight have to be careful with it.

FAQs Who is Whitney Leavitt? She is a reality TV star who appeared on the show “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and currently competes on the dance show “Dancing with the Stars”.

Which drug was Leavitt consuming? She was taking Ozempic to help her lose weight.