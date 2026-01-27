Who is Al Roker? Meet the Today show icon celebrating 30 years as America’s most familiar weatherman

Al Roker, one of the most recognizable faces in American television — a longtime NBC News weather anchor, journalist and television personality who has been a fixture on the TODAY show, has celebrated 30th anniversary.

Born Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. on August 20, 1954, in Queens, New York, Roker joined TODAY as its full-time weekday weather anchor in 1996, succeeding the late Willard Scott. The show itself has been on air since 1952, making Roker one of the most enduring figures in morning television.

Over the years, Roker has become known not just for weather forecasts but for his warmth, humor and trademark “Al-isms,” phrases that have come to define his on-air presence, including “No is a complete sentence” and “Two things can be true.”

30 years on TODAY, no plans to retire As he marks 30 years on TODAY, Roker says retirement is not on his mind. Speaking exclusively to People magazine ahead of the milestone, the 71-year-old made it clear he’s still enjoying the job.

“Well, let’s put it this way. I haven’t thought about retirement,” Roker told People, before joking, “Somebody at NBC, that might be a different story.”

He added that his passion for the work remains strong. “I love what I do. I feel good. I love this job. I love doing it,” Roker said. “At some point I guess I won’t be, but I don’t feel like that’s anytime soon, so I’m just gonna keep going.”

A custodian of a long legacy Reflecting on the impact and history of TODAY, Roker described himself as part of a long line of broadcasters temporarily entrusted with a major television institution.

“I think that’s the beauty of the broadcast is that the mission over these 74 years has not changed,” he said. “The way we bring it to you may have, and look, the fact of the matter is we are each temporary custodians of this legacy.”

Roker acknowledged that his time on the show will eventually end, but said being part of its history is deeply meaningful. “At some point I won’t be part of the show, somebody else will be, but to be part of a pretty cool club is very special,” he said.

How he wants to be remembered When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave behind, Roker focused less on accolades and more on the viewer experience.

“People, when they watch, that they didn’t feel like I wasted their time,” he told People. “And that hopefully they felt better after watching than before.”

After decades of forecasting storms, hosting major events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and becoming a familiar presence in American homes, Roker’s message is simple: he’s still doing what he loves — and he’s not done yet.

Early life and education Roker was raised in New York City and attended Xavier High School in Manhattan before earning a BA in communications from SUNY Oswego in 1976. Initially interested in becoming a cartoonist, he gravitated toward broadcasting while still in college, working as a weather anchor and radio DJ.

Broadcasting career Roker’s television career began in the mid-1970s in Syracuse, Washington DC, and Cleveland, before he joined NBC’s flagship station WNBC in New York in the early 1980s. His big break came as a substitute forecaster on TODAY and NBC News at Sunrise, leading to his appointment as weekday weather anchor in 1996.

Since then, Roker has become a central figure on TODAY, expanding his role well beyond weather. He regularly interviews guests, anchors special segments, and co-hosts 3rd Hour TODAY. He is also known for enduring extreme weather coverage — including reporting from inside Hurricane Wilma in 2005 — and for continuing the tradition of celebrating centenarian birthdays on air.

Beyond TODAY Roker has hosted NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1995, fronted game shows, appeared in films and TV series, and worked extensively with Food Network. He is also a Broadway performer, having appeared in productions such as Waitress, Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Back to the Future: The Musical.