Who is Ashleigh Banfield? Journalist says son-in-law Tommaso Cioni may be prime suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has taken a dramatic turn with new claims from journalist Ashleigh Banfield. On her podcast Drop Dead Serious, Banfield cited an unverified law enforcement source suggesting that Nancy’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law, could be a person of interest in the case.

Banfield also reported that two Nest security cameras at Nancy’s home were smashed, and that authorities seized the car of Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, who was the last person known to see her mother on the night of January 31.

While Banfield stressed that her information is unconfirmed and “just musings,” it adds to the growing concerns about Nancy’s safety, particularly given her medical needs.

Ransom note and FBI involvement The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on February 3 that it is aware of reports suggesting a possible ransom note linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. The FBI has now joined the investigation, which has been classified as a criminal case amid fears of abduction.

The Guthrie family has not commented on Banfield’s claims regarding Cioni, and no arrests have been made so far.

About Ashleigh Banfield Ashleigh Banfield, born December 29, 1967, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a Canadian-American journalist with decades of experience in investigative and legal reporting. She began her career in Canada before moving to the US, working for networks including MSNBC, CNN, CourtTV, TruTV, and NewsNation. She has covered major events, including the September 11 attacks, the Afghanistan conflict, and high-profile US trials.

Banfield has hosted programs such as Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield, Primetime Justice, Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield, and her self-titled Banfield show on NewsNation, which she ended in January 2026 to focus on her true-crime podcast work.

Known for her investigative style and legal expertise, Banfield has built a reputation as a journalist who brings exclusive insights into ongoing criminal investigations.