Who is Audrey Eckert? Nebraska native crowned Miss USA 2025 — All you need to know about her

Nebraska’s Audrey Eckert has been crowned Miss USA 2025, amid the pageant’s return under new ownership. The 22-year-old competed against 50 other contestants and emerged victorious on Friday, October 24, at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

In addition to Eckert, Ivy Harrington from New Jersey and Chantéa McIntyre from Oregon were announced as the first and the second runners-up, CNN reported.

The event came to a conclusion after nearly 18 months, as the pageant underwent a change in leadership amid public scrutiny following the resignation of Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt.

The leadership of the ceremony has even been juggled from one person to another in the past several months.

Who is Audrey Eckert? Born in Nebraska, Eckert is more than just a beauty pageant contestant. She has completed her graduation from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln by earning a degree in science in business administration. Eckert has also specialized in advertising & public relations, as mentioned on the official website of Miss Nebraska.

On the professional front, Audrey is a digital safety advocate and a community leader, always on her toes to help the people online and offline.

Currently, the Nebraska native is working as a social media and marketing coordinator for Sapahn, a Thai handbag brand.

When the winner of the beauty pageant was announced, Audrey expressed her emotions by falling to her knees, drenched in gold streamers.

Meanwhile, there was a break in the crowning tradition this year. Eckert claimed the crown by the hands of reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, instead of last year’s winner, Alma Cooper, who was not in attendance.

Scandalous Miss USA pageant The Miss USA pageant was hit by turmoil last May, after Voight and Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned from the pageant simultaneously. While Miss USA 2023 initially revealed the reason for stepping back as a mental health concern, the fans on social media picked up the first letters of her cryptic note, which were spelled as “I am silenced.”

According to CNN, Voigt later went on to accuse the organizers of failing to be an “effective handler” in her resignation letter. This resulted in Voight getting sexually harassed during a Christmas parade in Florida, when she was in a car with an unnamed person.

On the other hand, Thom Brodeur, an American businessman, acquired the ownership of the pageant. He will serve as Miss USA's president and CEO for the next 10 years.

