Who is Bettina Anderson, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr? Her net worth, career, family & more

It's official! Donald Trump Jr is now engaged to Bettina Anderson, after a year of dating.

US President Donald Trump announced the engagement of his oldest son at the White House. “They get along very well, and they are just announcing through me that they’re getting married,” he said in a viral video.

The US president called the couple to the podium, where Donald Jr thanked Bettina for accepting his proposal.

Bettina Anderson: Family Bettina Anderson, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr, is the daughter of entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr and philanthropist Inger Anderson.

Harry was the youngest bank president in the US. He was leading Worth Avenue National Bank at the age of 26. Together with his wife, Harry and Inger were a well-known philanthropic couple.

Born in December 1986, Bettina grew up in Palm Beach, Florida. She continues to live in Palm Beach to date.

Bettina has five other siblings – sisters Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels and Kristina McPherson, and brothers Harry Loy III and Kent.

Bettina Anderson: Career According to he LinkedIn profile, Bettina Anderson graduated from Columbia University in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation.

A model by profession, Bettina often posts pictures of her modelling gigs on Instagram. Her most notable photo shoots are from 2020, including the cover of Quest magazine and Hamilton Jewellers.

In 2021, she featured in a story in Palm Beach Illustrated, in which she was described as a “local influencer”.

Following in her parents' footsteps, Bettina founded ‘The Paradise Fund,’ a nonprofit that helps local organisations with disaster relief.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me,” she told Fashion Week Daily in March 2022.

Bettina Anderson: Net worth Bettina Anderson's net worth is not public information.

However, a Hindustan Times (HT) report, citing unverified media reports, estimated her net worth to be between $500,000 and $600,000 as of late 2025. Since there is no official confirmation for Bettina's net worth, the true estimate is likely to be higher, said HT.

Her sources of income include remuneration from her modelling and influencing career.