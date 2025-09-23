Who is Bhad Bhabie? All about the Florida rapper’s music career, life, and infamous feud with rival 6ix9ine

Bhad Bhabie is back in the spotlight as rapper 6ix9ine has reignited his feud with the Gucci Flip Flops hitmaker through controversial statements. 6ix9ine recently claimed that Bhad Bhabie had physical relationships with multiple people before she turned 18, according to hotnewhiphop.com.

“Apart (from) Trippie Redd, all these rappers f****d Bhad Bhabie while she was underage,” 6ix9ine told DJ Vlad. “She knows it, they know it,” he added.

As 6ix9ine and Bhad Bhabie’s feud takes center stage, here is all fans need to know about the 22-year-old rapper from Florida.

Who is Bhad Bhabie? Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli) is a rapper and internet personality from Boynton Beach, Florida. Bhabie’s father is a deputy for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She rose to fame after she appeared on a Dr Phil segment alongside her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli.

Bhad Bhabie started her hip-hop career in full swing after she signed with music manager Adam Kluger in 2017. The same year, the rapper from Florida dropped her debut single These Heaux, which reached number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. At age 14, Bhabie became the youngest female rap artist to debut on Billboard Hot 100.

Among others, Bhad Bhabie has collaborated with Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Yachty. Gucci Flip Flops, Hi Bich, and Bestie are some of the most popular tracks by Bhad Bhabie.

Bhad Bhabie’s past controversies with 6ix9ine Bhad Bhabie had clashed with 6ix9ine in 2018 after the latter claimed he refused to collaborate with her on a project. Bhabie said 6ix9ine would not have made it in the industry had it not been for Trippie Redd.

“Trippie Redd birthed your a**. Nobody knew who the f*** you were. Nobody at all,” she said on Instagram, as per XXL magazine.

Since 6ix9ine has claimed that Bhad Bhabie had physical relationships with multiple people before she turned an adult, it is worth mentioning that 6ix9ine was in legal trouble after he sexually engaged with a 13-year-old girl in 2015, according to BBC.

Another report by E! News states that he had also been sentenced to four years of probation in a child sex case in 2018.

