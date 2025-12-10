Who is Brett Cooper? The Gen Z YouTube star shaping Conservative commentary

Brett Cooper is one of the rising young voices shaping how millions of Americans—especially Gen Z—consume political and cultural commentary online. With a sharp, fast-paced style and a presence across YouTube, TikTok, and television, the 24-year-old commentator has quickly become a notable figure in the conservative media landscape. She built her early following through The Daily Wire but has since launched her own independent show, expanded into mainstream cable news, and positioned herself as a key influencer interpreting the day’s headlines for a large digital audience.

In recent weeks, she has both praised and criticized President Trump, sparred online with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over labeling influencer Nick Fuentes a “Nazi,” and continued to carve out her place in a crowded field of influencers who interpret the news for millions.

Here is what to know about Brett Cooper:

Brett Cooper - Early life and background Brett Cooper, born on October 12, 2001, in Bellingham, Washington, grew up largely in Tennessee before relocating to Los Angeles at age ten to pursue acting. Her childhood included significant family challenges. Homeschooled for much of her upbringing, she emancipated herself at fifteen and supported herself with retail jobs while pursuing academics and acting. Cooper later attended UCLA, majoring in English literature.

Early career Before entering political commentary, Cooper spent nearly a decade in film and television, appearing in three films and five TV shows. As she transitioned from acting, she became active in libertarian and conservative circles, writing for the Foundation for Economic Education and serving as an ambassador for PragerU and Turning Point USA.

Rise at The Daily Wire: The Comments Section (2022–2024) Cooper’s mainstream breakout came in early 2022 when she joined The Daily Wire to host The Comments Section with Brett Cooper. The show mixed pop-culture reactions, political hot takes, and Gen Z-friendly commentary, quickly growing into one of the platform’s most-watched series. She also starred in Daily Wire’s live-action Snow White and the Evil Queen project.

Throughout 2024, Cooper’s producer Reagan Conrad increasingly appeared on the show and later became its regular host after Cooper’s exit in December 2024.

Independent platform: The Brett Cooper Show (2025–present) In January 2025, Cooper launched her own independent YouTube program, The Brett Cooper Show. The show maintains her trademark mix of conservative commentary, cultural analysis, and influencer-style engagement. She has interviewed prominent right-leaning figures, including former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan and commentator Amir Odom.

Her growing influence has placed her among the online personalities shaping how younger audiences interpret daily news events—often praising former President Trump while also offering pointed criticism when she disagrees.

Fox News contributor In June 2025, Cooper added a new chapter to her career when Fox News Media signed her as a contributor. She now appears across Fox News Channel, Fox Business, and digital platforms, providing analysis on cultural, social, and political issues. She made her on-air debut the same day on The Will Cain Show.

Personal life Cooper married Alex Tombul, an advertising agency founder, in April 2024. The couple lives on a farm outside Nashville, Tennessee. Their son was born in September 2025.