Who is Cardinal Timothy Dolan? The Archbishop of New York who stepped down after 17 years

Cardinal Timothy Dolan has stepped down from his position as the Archbishop of New York after occupying it for 17 years. The custom in the Catholic Church has been for Bishops to submit their resignation after turning 75 years old, the age that Cardinal Dolan reached earlier this year.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan on his resignation “(On) February 6, I turned 75," Dolan told Fox News on Friday. "Every bishop has to submit a letter of resignation to the Holy Father and every bishop’s (letter) is accepted in this way: the Holy Father accepts your resignation (and) you will remain as Archbishop of New York until your successor is named.”

The appointment of Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as Cardinal Dolan’s successor on December 18 meant that the latter’s resignation was accepted.

“I knew the resignation was accepted last February, as every other bishop knows. I kind of lived in sort of like a perpetual advent, longing, waiting patiently for the appointment of my successor — and bingo — it came yesterday, and I am delighted,” Dolan said in his interview with The Story.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s background and progress in Catholic Church As per the website of the Archdiocese of New York, Timothy Dolan was born on February 6, 1950, as the first of five children to his parents. He began his studies at the Holy Infant Parish School in Ballwin, Missouri, and went on to attend high school and college seminaries in Saint Louis.

He completed his theological studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy, and earned a License in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in the same city.

Dolan was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Saint Louis on June 19, 1976. Having served as an associate pastor at Immacolata Parish in Richmond Heights, the young priest turned towards his studies for a doctorate in 1979, focusing on American Church History, at The Catholic University of America.

Having performed both priestly and teaching duties at various institutions, Dolan was eventually named the Auxiliary Bishop of St. Louis by Pope Saint John Paul II on June 19, 2001, on the 25th anniversary of his ordination.

Bishop Dolan was named the Archbishop of New York on February 23, 2009, by Pope Benedict XVI. He had previously served as the Archbishop of Milwaukee from June 25, 2002. On January 6, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI elevated him to the College of Cardinals.

In his career as a clergyman, Cardinal Dolan was seen as a conservative on social and religious issues. He had chaired the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ pro-life and religious liberty committees, OSV News reports.

Cardinal Dolan told Fox News that he intends to continue serving the people of New York and provide religious and spiritual guidance when required.

FAQs Why did Cardinal Dolan submit his resignation? As per the custom in the Catholic Church, Bishops are required to submit their resignations to the Pope after turning 75.

Who is the successor of Cardinal Dolan as the Archbishop of New York? Bishop Ronald A. Hicks has succeeded Cardinal Dolan in this position.