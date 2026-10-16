Who is Elizabeth Holmes? Everything to know about the Theranos founder before watching her documentary

Elizabeth Holmes was once celebrated as one of Silicon Valley's most promising entrepreneurs.

She founded Theranos, a healthcare technology company that claimed it could transform blood testing by detecting medical conditions using just a few drops of blood.

The rise and fall of the Theranos founder The promise attracted powerful investors and helped turn Holmes into a symbol of innovation. But the technology failed to deliver on its claims, leading to a corporate collapse, criminal charges and a prison sentence.

Born in 1984, Holmes left Stanford University to establish Theranos in 2003. Her central promise was simple: make blood testing less invasive, quicker and more accessible by using tiny samples collected from a finger prick.

The proposition attracted wealthy investors and prominent supporters. At its peak, Theranos was valued at approximately $9 billion, while Holmes became one of the most recognisable faces of the technology industry.

However, the company's claims began to unravel after The Wall Street Journal published investigative reports in 2015 questioning the accuracy of its tests and the extent to which its proprietary machines were being used.

Concerns grew over the reliability of results and the company's representations to investors and business partners.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission subsequently accused Theranos, Holmes and former president Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani of misleading investors about the company's technology and business performance. The company dissolved in 2018.

What happened during her fraud trial? Holmes was indicted on federal fraud charges in 2018. She pleaded not guilty and maintained that she had not deliberately deceived investors.

In January 2022, a federal jury convicted her of one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three counts of wire fraud involving individual investors. She was acquitted of patient-related fraud charges, while jurors could not reach verdicts on several other counts.

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In November 2022, she was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison. She began serving her sentence in May 2023. Balwani was tried separately, convicted and sentenced to nearly 13 years.

What does the new documentary reveal? You Can See Everything moves beyond the familiar corporate scandal. Filmed before Holmes reported to prison, it features her partner, Billy Evans, and their two children.

Holmes tells Fielder she does not believe she did anything wrong, reopening questions about her understanding of the events that led to Theranos's collapse.

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The documentary also examines the couple's efforts to shape their public image and the tension between their account of their lives and the record established in court. The film deliberately blurs the boundaries between observation and performance, leaving viewers to question how much of what they see is an attempt at transparency.

For anyone watching the documentary, the central context is this: Holmes's conviction concerned fraud against investors, not a jury finding that every claim made about Theranos was false.