Who is Fatima Bosch? All on the Miss Universe 2025 winner

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. Last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, placed the crown on Bosch’s head. The 25-year-old emerged as a fan favourite after she was berated by a Thai pageant director in a live-streamed meeting, leading to a walkout by contestants, CNN reported.

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was the runner-up in the competition. Stephany Abasali from Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo from the Philippines and Olivia Yacé from the Ivory Coast rounded out the top five.

Who is Fátima Bosch? According to the Latin Times, Fatima Bosch Fernández hails from Mexico's Santiago de Teapa. She studied Fashion & Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana. Later, Bosch attended the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan as well as the Lyndon Institute in Vermont, USA, for additional studies.

The 25-year-old had publicly shared about her struggles with dyslexia and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) during her school years. She is the first woman ever from Mexico’s Tabasco state to be sent to compete internationally at Miss Universe 2025, as well as the first one to hold the title.

At a live-streamed pre-pageant meeting earlier this month, Bosch was publicly reprimanded by Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil for not posting enough promotional content. In the meeting, Nawat allegedly called her a “dumbhead,” though he has denied this, insisting that he had actually accused her of causing “damage”. When she pushed back against the insults, Nawat called in security to escort Bosch out of the room. The incident led to the other contestants walking out in solidarity.

Nawat’s behaviour was condemned by the Miss Universe Organization, and his role in the pageant was later limited. He apologised in a livestreamed welcome ceremony.

Miss Universe 2025 ceremony Known as the “Super Bowl” of beauty pageants, the Miss Universe competition was held in Thailand this year. This year’s pageant featured 120 contestants from across the globe.

This year’s event was marred by scandals. Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, had sparked a backlash for racist comments against Nawat. Furthermore, just days before the winner was crowned, two judges abruptly stepped down from the Miss Universe pageant, with one claiming the pageant was rigged.

