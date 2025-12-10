Who is Jen Shah? ‘Real Housewives’ star released early from prison after serving 33 months in telemarketing fraud

Former reality TV show star Jen Shah Shah was reportedly released from prison on Wednesday, 10 December, after serving nearly three years behind bars for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme.

The 52-year-old was released from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas in the early hours of Wednesday, reported PEOPLE.

Who is Jen Shah? Best known for being an alum of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah joined the series in its first season, which premiered in November 2020.

Shah, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting thousands of Americans, including the elderly in a nationwide fraud scheme.

The reality TV star pled guilty and was imprisoned on 17 February 2023.

She served 2 years, 9 months, and 23 days in prison, far shorter than the original six-and-a-half-year sentence.