Who is Joseph Duggar? All about the 19 Kids And Counting star arrested on abuse charges

Joseph Duggar, who rose to prominence as a member of the large Arkansas family featured in the reality television series 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested in Florida on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, according to a report by The New York Times.

Authorities in Bay County, Florida, said Duggar, 31, has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12, along with an additional charge of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person aged 18 or older. Investigators allege that the incidents occurred in 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

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According to law enforcement officials cited by The New York Times, the alleged victim, who is now 14, reported the abuse to police in Tontitown, Arkansas, on Wednesday. Following the complaint, investigators determined that the alleged incidents had taken place in Bay County, Florida. Local authorities there were subsequently alerted, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Duggar.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Duggar is accused of engaging in repeated unlawful sexual activity with the girl when she was nine years old. The statement added that the girl told investigators that Duggar eventually apologised for his actions and that the alleged incidents stopped after the apology.

Officials confirmed that Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where he will face the charges. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained legal representation. The Duggar family had not publicly commented on the arrest at the time the report was published, the news outlet reported.

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Duggar first became widely known through the popular TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from 2008 to 2015. The programme documented the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children, presenting the family’s conservative Christian lifestyle and home-schooling practices. The series ran for 10 seasons and aired more than 200 episodes, becoming one of TLC’s most watched shows during its run.

However, the Duggar family has faced controversy in the past. The network cancelled 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 after allegations surfaced against the eldest Duggar sibling, Josh Duggar, who was accused of molesting several girls when he was a teenager. At the time, the allegations sparked widespread scrutiny of the family and their reality television empire.

Although those earlier accusations did not initially result in criminal charges, Josh Duggar was later convicted in an unrelated federal case. In 2022, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being found guilty of receiving child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors said he had downloaded hundreds of explicit images and several videos depicting violent abuse involving minors.