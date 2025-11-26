Who is Martin Bally? Campbell’s VP put on leave after controversial remarks about chicken soup

Campbell’s Vice President, Martin Bally, has been facing the music since his controversial remarks about the company’s products went viral on the internet. Bally allegedly said that Campbell’s chicken soup was “bioengineered meat” from a “3D printer” for “poor people”. “Who buys our sh*t? I don’t buy Campbell’s products anymore,” he allegedly said, per Primetimer.

Who is Martin Bally? Martin Bally is the Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at The Campbell Soup Company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Bally, who has over 23 years of experience in cybersecurity, joined Campbell’s in January 2022.

Besides a Master of Science in Information Assurance from Norwich University, Bally studied business at Monroe County Community College. According to his profile, Bally has held positions with American Axle & Manufacturing, Diebold Nixdorf, ZF Group, and Stellantis as its Global Chief Information Security Officer.

Martin was named one of the top 100 CISOs by Cyber Defence Magazine in 2020, per LinkedIn.

Campbell's cybersecurity analyst, Robert Garza, filed a lawsuit against Martin Bally over his alleged remarks about the company’s products.

What happened to Martin Bally? Campbell's has told CBS News that Bally, who is also accused of making derogatory remarks about the company’s Indian employees, has been put on leave temporarily amid an investigation.

"If the comments were in fact made, they are unacceptable," Campbell's told the outlet. "The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate — they are patently absurd,” it added.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated on social media on Monday that the state's Consumer Protection division is looking into the calibre of Campbell's goods. Meanwhile, Garza has demanded financial, reputational, and emotional damages in addition to legal fees.

FAQs What position does Martin Bally hold at The Campbell’s Company? Martin Bally is the vice president and chief information security officer at The Campbell’s Company.