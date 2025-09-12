Who is Matt Robinson? Utah deputy persuaded his son Tyler to surrender in Charlie Kirk shooting case

The suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is in custody, and it was his father who made it happen. As per Newsweek, authorities confirmed that Matt Robinson, a longtime Utah lawman, persuaded his 22-year-old son, Tyler Robinson, to surrender after recognizing him in FBI-released photos from the manhunt.

Tyler was later taken into custody without incident. President Donald Trump announced the development during a live Fox News interview, praising Robinson for making a “difficult but righteous decision” in the face of a national tragedy.

President Donald Trump first revealed the arrest during a live interview with Fox and Friends, saying a minister and Matt Robinson were instrumental in convincing Tyler to turn himself in. Trump later praised the father for making what he called a “difficult but righteous decision”.

Who is Matt Robinson? Matt Robinson is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, according to a Daily Mail report. His wife, Amber Robinson, works in social care with Intermountain Support Coordination Services, helping disabled people access state programs. The couple has three sons, with Tyler being the eldest.

On social media, the Robinsons often shared family moments, vacations, selfies, and milestones like Tyler’s college admission. They live in a six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah, roughly 260 miles south of Orem, where Kirk was assassinated.

What is next in the Charlie Kirk shooting case? Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Tyler was not a student at Utah Valley University, where the shooting took place. Cox said investigators also interviewed a family member, who told them Tyler had become more political in recent years. At a family dinner, Tyler allegedly remarked that Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University and made clear he did not like Kirk or the viewpoints he held.

For now, authorities stress the most important point: the suspect is in custody. The manhunt is over, and Kirk’s family, along with a shaken community, can take some measure of relief.

FAQs 1. Who is Matt Robinson? Matt Robinson is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the father of Tyler Robinson, the person accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

2. How did Tyler Robinson surrender? After recognizing his son in FBI photos, Matt Robinson confronted Tyler, persuaded him to turn himself in, and drove him to police headquarters.

3. What did Donald Trump say about the arrest? Trump confirmed the father’s role in a Fox and Friends interview, praising Robinson for making a “difficult but righteous decision”.

