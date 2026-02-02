Who is Nancy Guthrie? Mother of anchor Savannah, reported missing in Arizona

Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing from her home in Arizona, prompting an intensive search operation and a parallel investigation by homicide detectives, authorities said late Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it received a 911 call around noon local time on February 1 reporting Guthrie missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area, north of Tucson.

Who is Nancy Guthrie Nancy Guthrie is best known publicly as the mother of NBC News journalist and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. While she has largely remained out of the public spotlight, she has occasionally been referenced by her daughter in interviews and on-air conversations about family and upbringing.

Authorities have classified Nancy Guthrie as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age.

According to officials, she is 84 years old, in poor physical health, but does not suffer from known mental health issues.

Last seen at home Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (January 31).

“Ms. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health and so naturally we have some great concerns,” Nanos told reporters at a news conference. “The scene at the house also has some concerns for us as well.”

Deputies said it is unknown what clothing she may have been wearing at the time she disappeared.

Disturbing circumstances under investigation Authorities confirmed that homicide detectives have been called in to assist, although the case is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is not ruling out that this is a crime based on the evidence we saw at the house,” Nanos said, declining to elaborate on the nature of the evidence.

Investigators stressed that no conclusions have been drawn and that foul play has not been confirmed.

Massive search effort underway The sheriff’s department said it is using aircraft, drones, search dogs, infrared technology, and heat sensors to comb the area around Guthrie’s home.

“They’re using aircraft, drones and search dogs to look for her, and their homicide detectives are also investigating,” Nanos said, adding that search efforts continued overnight.

Air and ground teams are focusing on the area near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, where Guthrie was last seen.

Description released to the public According to a missing persons flyer, Nancy Guthrie is described as:

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: Approximately 150 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Authorities said anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or call 88-CRIME.

Savannah Guthrie issues family statement The TODAY show opened on Monday morning (February 2) with an update on the case, with anchor Craig Melvin calling it “a deeply personal story for us.”

Savannah Guthrie, who did not appear on the broadcast, shared a statement through the program.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” she said.