Who is Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady who attended Melania Trump’s New York UNGA event?

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady and wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was among the VIP guests at the ‘Fostering the Future Together’ event launched by US first lady Melania Trump in New York on September 23, 2025.

The White House released a statement stating that ‘Fostering the Future Together’, launched on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, is a global coalition of nations centered on child welfare and the impact of artificial intelligence.

For Zelenska, it was more than just another diplomatic reception. It was a chance to put the war in Ukraine and the fate of thousands of abducted children back on the world’s radar.

Olena Zelenska raises issue of abducted children Before her appearance at Melania Trump’s event, Zelenska spoke at another New York event where she issued a stark warning, CNN reported. She stated that at the current rate, it would take 50 years to return all of the Ukrainian children who have been taken to Russia. “These children cannot await a lifetime,” Zelenska added.

She noted that while 1,625 children have been returned so far, the number is a fraction of those missing. “Behind every name are months of searching, negotiations, and risk,” Zelenska said.

Her presence alongside Melania was intended to strike a chord. The US first lady has emphasized child safety in her own initiatives, but Tuesday’s reception ended without a formal meeting between the two women. Melania Trump left immediately after her remarks.

An adviser downplayed the moment, calling it an informal hello. “The truth is that Mrs. Zelenska has reached out to Melania several times to set up a meeting, but there’s no bilateral meeting,” Marc Beckman, a senior adviser, told Fox News.

Who is Olena Zelenska? Olena was born in 1978 in Kryvyi Rih, a Russian-speaking region of Ukraine. She studied Urban and Construction Management at Kryvyi Rih Technical University. Business Insider reported that before stepping into the political spotlight, she worked as a writer and editor of a comedy series for Studio Kvartal 95, founded by her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She launched the Olena Zelenska Foundation in 2022 with a focus on children’s health, education, and psychosocial support. The foundation states that “Their one and only childhood, their formative teenage years are unfolding here and now. And it is vital that these years are filled with care, opportunities, and resources.”

Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

While a meeting with Melania Trump did not happen, her message, that Ukrainian children cannot wait decades, was delivered on one of the world’s largest stages.

