Who is Olivia Dean? All about her new album and why she is topping the charts

Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Dean, who has come out with her new album, The Art Of Loving.

Published3 Oct 2025, 10:48 PM IST
Olivia Dean garnering praise for her new album, The Art Of Loving.
Olivia Dean garnering praise for her new album, The Art Of Loving.(REUTERS)

Olivia Dean is on a roll these days. The 26-year-old singer has topped several music charts. Dean’s track, Man I Need is sitting at no.25 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, which is truly commendable for a young artist. Not only this, Dean’s Man I Need has regularly appeared in the top 10 of the US Spotify daily top 50 chart, Billboard reported.

Talking about the success of her tracks, Dean said, “Every day I’m being told a new stat. I’ve never been on the charts before, and I’ve been putting out music for quite a long time, so it’s a bit of a new world for me.”

Who is Olivia Dean?

Olivia Dean initially wanted to study musical theatre; however, she later switched to songwriting. When the singer was at the BRIT School, Emily Braham saw Dean perform and was instantly impressed by her. She said, “She walked onstage, and there was something captivating about her.” Emily signed Dean in 2019.

Emily was the manager of Rudimental, a UK drum’n’bass band, which was looking for a vocalist at that time. Dean was indeed a perfect choice. Later on, Olivia signed a deal with Island Records UK.

Talking about her music choices, the emerging singer once said, “I’ve never been somebody who has followed trends or made music because of what else was popular at the time. I like old music, I like soul music, I like Motown. That’s what I wanted to make, and in my mind, I’m in my own lane in that way.”

Olivia Dean’s new album: The Art Of Loving

The rising star’s new record, titled The Art Of Living, is inspired by Bell hooks’ book. According to The Oswegonian, Olivia said in an interview, “Basically, both (the book and the exhibit) were just looking at love as less of this fantastical thing that might happen to you one day.”

Sharing more about it, Olivia said that her song, “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” is supposed to make the audience feel “fab”.

FAQs

What is the name of Olivia Dean’s new album?

Olivia Dean’s new album is called The Art Of Living

How old is Olivia Dean?

She is 26 years old.

How many songs does Olivia Dean’s new album feature?

There are 12 songs in The Art Of Loving.

