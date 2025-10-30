Who is Pierre Robert? The legendary voice of Philadelphia Rock Radio dies at 70

Pierre Robert, the legendary voice of Philadelphia’s Rock Radio – 93.3 WMMR, was found dead at his home on Wednesday, October 29. He was 70.

According to a Crossing Broad report, Pierre had not shown up for his on-air shift on Wednesday, which worried his colleagues, who requested a welfare check on him. The police found him dead at his home in Gladwyne.

In a statement, the WMMR’s owner firm, Beasley Media, said that the cause of his death was unknown. However, no foul play was suspected.

Pierre Robert joined WMMR in 1981. “We all have heavy hearts today,” said Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices,” she added.

The station announced Pierre's death during the midday shift on Wednesday and remembered him throughout the day, featuring some of his favourite songs.

Afternoon host Brett Porche said that Pierre embodied “peace, love and rock ‘n’ roll,” more synonymous with the genre than perhaps any other on-air host in the city’s history.

“People would ask, ‘What about Pierre Robert?’ I would say he is one of the true legendary rock DJs in the country today,” WMMR’s Steve Morrison of the “Preston and Steve” morning show added.

Who was Pierre Robert? Pierre Robert, a native of Truckee, California, got his on-air start at the legendary progressive rock station KSAN(FM) in San Francisco. Not long after, the station changed its format in 1980 to country, forcing Pierre to head east to the city of Philadelphia, also known as the City of Brotherly Love.

Although known for being provincial, it did not take Philadelphia listeners long to embrace Pierre.

In an older interview with Main Line Today, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠the radio legend said his number one music moment during his time in Philadelphia was the 13 July 1985 Live Aid show at JFK Stadium.

Pierre Robert was known for his kind heart and dedication to charitable causes. He hosted an AIDS Walk and supported Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser regularly on-air, along with the station’s other charities, such as its Camp Out for Hunger.

Delaware Valley listeners also fondly listened to his annual broadcasts on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

While he held a variety of shifts throughout his tenure at WMMR, Pierre most recently hosted middays, from approximately 11 AM to 3 PM, or what he would refer to on-air as “Pierre Standard Time”.