Who is Ronda Rousey? Here’s everything you need to know about former WWE and UFC champion

Once dubbed as the best women's MMA fighter in the world, Ronda Rousey is back in the spotlight as speculations have been rife over her potential comeback to the UFC Octagon in the future. The 38-year-old has herself addressed the rumors in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Is Ronda Rousey making a comeback to UFC? Rousey, who is a mother of two, was asked if she was training to make a comeback to UFC.

In reply, Rousey said, “I'm just enjoying being in the gym again, and feel a lot better and a lot healthier. Have you ever had kids? It feels like being f*****g handicapped being pregnant. It just feels really good to get that freedom of movement back and just getting back to training for the love of it. And I feel like that's something I lost before."

Who is Ronda Rousey? Rousey, who gave birth to her second child in January, is the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight champion. The Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion started her pro MMA career with a 12-0 record with nine submissions and three knockouts, before conceding a defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, according to Bleacher Report.

Prior to that, Rousey recorded a bronze-medal finish in judo at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. She also became the first-ever female competitor to sign with the UFC. Rousey was adjudged the first-ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. In 2018, she became the first female inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Rousey held the bantamweight belt from 2012 to 2015, defending it six times, according to ESPN.

Apart from UFC, Rousey has had a memorable career in WWE as well. At the SummerSlam 2018, she got the better of Alexa Bliss to clinch the Raw Women's Championship. She secured two stints in WWE.

Rousey became a three-time women's champion, one-time tag team champion, one-time Royal Rumble winner and one-time WrestleMania main eventer in WWE.

FAQs Has Ronda Rousey won an Olympic medal? Yes, Ronda Rousey won a bronze medal in Judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Who was the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion? Ronda Rousey became the first-ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.