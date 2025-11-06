Who is Scooter Braun? Sydney Sweeney confirms romance as they get clicked together

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together again this week. This time in New York City’s Central Park. On Tuesday, 4 November, photographers captured the pair sitting together on a large rock, sharing a quiet moment and a brief kiss. There is no public statement from either Sydney Sweeney or Scooter Braun, but it adds to the pattern that began earlier this year.

Advertisement

People first reported in September that the two were “casually” seeing each other. At the time, observers noted that both seemed comfortable not addressing the speculation. The couple connected over shared interests and similar work schedules.

How Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first met According to People, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June. Both attended the event, and acquaintances say the initial conversations were easy, with industry overlap, familiar circles, and very little formality.

Advertisement

Things developed slowly after that; they were later spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on 30 September. Per People reports, they “have a lot in common and neither cares what others think.”

Friends on both sides appear supportive. Sweeney’s circle reportedly feels the relationship has brought her a sense of calm. Braun’s friends have said something similar, that he has seemed more settled in recent months.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are officially dating: Reports

Who is Scooter Braun? Scooter Braun has long been a prominent figure in the music industry. He has managed or worked closely with several top artists, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin, per Variety. His impact on mainstream pop is well documented.

His name also carries controversy. In 2019, Braun acquired the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s early albums through a purchase of her former label. The conflict that followed led Swift to re-record those albums, creating the now widely known “Taylor’s Version” projects, per Cosmopolitan reports. Earlier this year, Taylor Swift regained ownership of her full catalog.

Advertisement

Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children. The couple took their separate ways in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has addressed the relationship directly. For now, their public outings remain the only indicator of where things stand, with both continuing to move quietly and without statements.

FAQs Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun officially dating? Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have not confirmed their relationship publicly, but they have been spotted together multiple times.

How did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun meet? Reports say Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first connected at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June.

Which artists has Scooter Braun worked with? Scooter Braun has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin.