Who is Terence Crawford? 1st male boxer to win 3 unified division titles after beating Canelo Alvarez in historic fight

A record crowd of 70,482 in Las Vegas witnessed history when Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision on Saturday night to win the super middleweight championship and become the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles. With this win, Crawford became the new undisputed super middleweight champion at Allegiant Stadium. The judges awarded the fight to 37-year-old Crawford from Omaha, Nebraska with a scoreline of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

Following the final bell, Crawford went down to a knee even before the decision was announced and then wept after he was named the winner. Crawford, who is now at 42-0 and 31 KOs, made a huge jump from 154 pounds to 168 pounds to dethrone boxing's biggest star.

During the fight Crawford utilized his early movement to keep Canelo at bay. The American picked his spots with hard combinations throughout the 36-minute fight as the Mexican Canelo found it hard to judge his opponent. Canelo came into the fight with a 63-3-2 and 39 KOs record.