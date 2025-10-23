Who is Terry Rozier? Miami Heat’s ‘Scary Terry’ faces federal investigation over suspicious NBA bets

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, better known as “Scary Terry”, was arrested on Thursday, 23 October, in Orlando. The move came just hours after Miami’s game against the Orlando Magic. He was taken into custody at a hotel in connection with an ongoing FBI investigation into illegal sports betting.

Why was Terry Rozier arrested? Rozier’s arrest comes as the federal probe widens. ABC News reported he is among six people charged. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested, though investigators said his case is not tied to games he coached.

The investigation goes back to March 2023, CBS Sports reported. Sportsbooks across multiple states noticed strange betting activity around Rozier’s stat lines before a Hornets–Pelicans game. Within less than an hour, one bettor placed over 30 bets - around $14,000 total.

That night, Rozier was on the court for only 10 minutes before leaving with what the team described as a foot injury. The betting activity was so unusual that operators froze wagers on his props mid-game.

Who is Terry Rozier? Rozier was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and later played for the Charlotte Hornets (2019-2024) before being traded to the Miami Heat in 2024. He has earned a reputation as a tough guard with scoring bursts and energy off the ball.

Over 665 career games, Rozier has averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He also boasts shooting splits of 41.8% from the field, 36.1% from deep, and 82.9% from free throws.

What Rozier’s camp says His lawyer, Jim Trusty, told ESPN that Rozier has “cooperated completely” with both the FBI and NBA since last year, CBS Sports said in its report.

The case echoes the Jontay Porter betting scandal that shook the NBA in 2024. Porter, then with the Raptors, was banned for life after pleading guilty to manipulating his own stats for gambling purposes, as per NBC News.

Rozier remains under investigation. The FBI has not released full details yet. Director Kash Patel is expected to brief the press later in the day. For now, the NBA is staying quiet but more names could follow.

FAQs Who is Terry Rozier? Rozier is a Miami Heat guard known as “Scary Terry”, drafted 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2015.

Why was Terry Rozier arrested? He was arrested as part of an FBI investigation into suspicious betting activity tied to a 2023 NBA game.

Was Chauncey Billups involved? Yes, but authorities said Billups’ case does not involve the games he coached.