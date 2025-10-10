Who is Wendy Osefo? All about RHOP star arrested in Maryland on multiple felony fraud charges

Wendy Osefo, best known for Real Housewives of Potomac, was arrested along with her husband, Eddie, on charges of fraud, conspiracy and providing false or misleading information. According to TMZ, the couple was booked on Thursday by the Carroll County Sheriff in Westminster, Maryland, and are currently in the process of being released after their bond was set at $50,000 each.

Wendy, 41, is accused of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and false statement to a police officer, according to Pagesix.

Following their arrest, officials released the couple’s mugshots, in which Wendy and Eddie were seen grinning, appearing allegedly stoned and bleary-eyed.

Who is Wendy Osefo? Born on 21 May 1984, Osefo is an American-Nigerian media personality known for her appearance in the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. In addition to her TV presence, Osefo is also an award-winning researcher and strategist.

According to the reality star's official website, she has also been a political commentator for CNN, The Hill, and MSNBC.

Additionally, Osefo has worked as a professor at Johns Hopkins University. She joined the cast of RHOP in 2020 and has been a regular on the show since then.

In her personal life, Wendy has been with Eddie Osefo for over a decade. The pair tied the knot in 2011. In August, the couple celebrated their 14th anniversary and shared a glimpse of their celebrations with their fans on social media.

Osefo shares three children with her husband, whom she welcomed in 2013, 2015, and 2019, respectively.

Wendy’s arrest came coincidentally after she spoke about her fellow cast member, Karen Huger’s appearance in RHOP season 10, following the latter’s release after serving six months of the two-year prison term for DUI charges.

Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo’s arrest In addition to the fraud charges, the reality TV star is also believed to have made false statements to the officer.

Wendy is said to be facing 16 charges and seven different felonies. Osefo’s incidents were recorded on 7 April, 8 April, 10 April, 11 April, and 24 April, as well as 9 May and 21 May.

As for Eddie, the charges pressed on him are still unclear.

