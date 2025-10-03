Who was Dame Patricia Routledge? Keeping Up Appearances star passes away at 96. All on her life and career

Dame Patricia Routledge, who gained fame as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances, has died at the age of 96. Her agent said she died in her sleep with her family nearby. She was also known for her stage work and for her role in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates. BBC comedy boss Jon Petrie said her performance as Hyacinth was “one of the most memorable in British comedy”. Roy Clarke, who wrote Keeping Up Appearances, praised her voice as “an instrument” and called her “a very fine physical clown”.

Who was Patricia Routledge? Born in Birkenhead in 1929, British actress Patricia Routledge began her theater career in the early 1950s and received a Tony Award in 1968 for Darling of the Day.

In the 1980s, she won an Olivier Award for her performance in Candice. Her acting in Shakespearean plays like Richard III and Henry V gained her recognition and made her well-known in Britain and the United States.

Patricia Routledge: TV roles and fame Patricia Routledge appeared in Victoria Wood’s As Seen on TV and Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues, which led her to gain a BAFTA nomination. From 1990 to 1995, she played Hyacinth Bucket, a woman trying to seem upper-class in Keeping Up Appearances, and became very famous. From 1996 to 1998, she starred as a retired woman solving crimes in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates.

Later years and honors Patricia Routledge received many prestigious honors, including an OBE in 1993, a CBE in 2004, and a Dame in 2017. She continued to perform even in her 90s, often at the Chichester Festival Theater near her home in West Sussex. After her passing, Routledge’s friends and the ones she worked with called her “irreplaceable”. New audiences continue to watch her work on reruns and streaming services.

FAQs Q1: What was Patricia Routledge’s best-known TV role? She was best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances.

Q2: Did she work on stage as well as TV? Yes, she had a long stage career and won major awards.