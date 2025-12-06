Who was Eduardo Manzano? Legendary comic dies at 87; fans mourn the loss of iconic Los Polivoces star

Legendary Mexican comedian and actor Eduardo Manzano has passed away, aged 87, his family confirmed. Known as ‘El Polivoz’ in the industry, he gained fame in the 1960s as a member of the comedy duo called ‘Los Polivoces’ – which he formed with Enrique Cuenca. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Lalo Manzano, on Instagram.

“Today, the curtain has fallen on the stage of life. My father, a comedian loved by thousands and a human being admired by all who knew him, has left this world. He was an extraordinary man, kind, intelligent, and with a heart as big as his talent,” Lalo said in the statement.

Eduardo Manzano’s life and career Manzano was born on July 18, 1938, in Mexico City. Though he studied electronic engineering at the National Polytechnic Institute, it was in comedy that he was destined to make a mark. Los Polivoces marked the ascendance of El Polivoz as he and Cuenca satirized everyday life through famous characters in their show that reflected the Mexican community in a humorous light.

As per USA Today, the success of Los Polivoces duo also landed them several roles in TV series and movies in what the publication describes as the ‘Golden Age of Mexican Cinema’. They featured in famous movies such as Agarrando Parejo, Tres Mil Kilómetros de Amor and El Aviso Inoportuno.

From 1971 to 1975, the famous duo featured in the highly popular El Show de los Polivoces – a sketch comedy show where unique characters and mimicry of popular personalities proved to be an irresistible delight for viewers.

“Behind every joke was a tireless worker. Behind every applause was a human being who deeply loved what he did," Lalo Manzano wrote, as per USA Today. "And behind every smile, there was always a father who taught us to laugh, including in the most difficult moments.”

His last acting credit was for the sitcom Una Familia de Diez, where he played a recurring character named Don Arnoldo López. He appeared in 130 episodes of the show from 2007 to 2022. His absence from the screen is going to be sorely missed by the audience.

FAQs Who was Eduardo Manzano? Manzano was an actor and comedian in Mexico who was regarded as a legend of his craft.

Who was Manzano’s partner in his comedy duo Los Polivoces? His partner-in-crime was Enrique Cuenca.