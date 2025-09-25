Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Week 2: Double elimination sends home two celebs – Who were eliminated?

The first elimination of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 came on Tuesday night, and it claimed two celebrities at once. Actor Corey Feldman and retired NBA player Baron Davis were sent home after the combined judges’ scores and viewer votes were tallied.

Dancing with the Stars first elimination Episode 2, which aired September 23 and carried the theme “One-Hit Wonders Night,” marked the first cut of the season. Since no one was eliminated during the premiere, the show doubled up this week, sending two contestants out of the ballroom. Feldman and Davis were the ones who did not make it through as per USA Today.

Why were they eliminated? The decision factored in both the opening week and Tuesday’s scores, along with audience votes. Feldman had struggled with timing, landing at the very bottom with 24 out of 50 points. David scored 28 points, ranked above two competitors, but still found himself in the danger zone once all the numbers were combined.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 2 theme and performance “One-Hit Wonders Night” opened with Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), performed by Freedom Williams and choreographed by Emma Slater. Contestants rotated through the Cha Cha, Samba, Jive, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Tango. The troupe also performed group dances to I Like To Move It and Lady (Hear Me Tonight) by Modjo.

Dancing with the Stars 2025 cast With Feldman and Davis eliminated, 12 celebrities remain. The Season 34 lineup still includes Danielle Fishel, Hilaria Baldwin, Andy Richter, Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, Scott Hoying, Jen Affleck, Lauren Jauregui, and Whitney Leavitt.

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Episodes air live Tuesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, with replays streaming the following day on Hulu.

The season runs through November with 11 episodes in total. Here’s what’s ahead after Tuesday’s elimination:

Episode 3 – TikTok Night: September 30

Episode 4 – Disney Night: October 7

Episode 5 – Dedication Night: October 14

Episode 6 – Wicked Night: October 21

Episode 7 – Halloween Night: October 28

Episode 8 – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night: November 4

Episode 9 – The 20th Birthday Party: November 11

Episode 10 – Prince Night: November 18

Episode 11 – Finale: November 25

The ballroom is only two weeks in, but the stakes are already rising. For Feldman and Davis, the journey ends early. For the rest, the competition is just heating up.

