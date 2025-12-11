Who was Jeff Garcia? Voice actor from 'Jimmy Neutron' series passes away—cause of death and family details

Jeff Garcia, the comedian and actor best known as the voice of Sheen Estevez in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, breathed his last on Wednesday.

As per a report by TMZ, which broke the story and spoke with multiple family members of Garcia's family, the actor was pronounced dead at the age of 48 in the early hours of Wednesday at a southern California hospital. '

He was surrounded by his family and friends in his last moments.

“With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had,” Joseph ‘JoJo’ Garcia, the actor's son, announced on Instagram.c

“The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind. From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm. He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows. He was my hero," he added.

“He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you’re in heaven smiling down and you’re in a better place now. No more pain. I’m going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man,” the actor's son concluded in an emotional note.

Who was Jeff Garcia? Born on 3 May 1977, Garcia began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early 1990s, performing at comedy clubs in southern California before he got into acting in 1995.

Best known Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon's Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius show, Garcia also voiced the character in two spin-off series, namely The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius and Planet Sheen.

Garcia also voiced Rinaldo the penguin in the 2006 animated musical Happy Feet, and guest-starred on the animated sci-fi sitcom Clone High.

In addition, Garcia also voiced Pip the mouse in the 2006 animated comedy film Barnyard, as well as in a television spin-off titled Back at the Barnyard.

The comedian-actor also voiced Tyler Nelson in the video game franchise The Maw.

Jeff Garcia cause of death While no official statement has thus far been released on the comedian-actor's cause of death, TMZ reported that Garcia had been dealing with medical complications months prior to his passing on Wednesday.

The actor had reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm back in the spring, during which he fell and hit his head.

While Garcia was recovering from the aneurysm and injury, he also reportedly suffered a stroke some weeks back, leading to the comedian cancelling some of his shows.

TMZ reported that Garcia at the time believed he would recover naturally, and did not seek hospital care.

However, on 20 November, the comedian-actor was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Although Garcia managed to recover enough to be discharged, he was again hospitalized on Monday, 8 December, with breathing difficulties.

The actor's lung reportedly collapsed on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he was taken off life support.

Jeff Garcia family The comedian was reportedly married to Lisa Garcia from 2002 to 2013, with the couple having two children, Savannah and Joseph ‘JoJo’ Garcia.