Who was Joshua Allen? So You Think You Can Dance winner passes away at the age of 36

Joshua Allen, who emerged as the winner of the fourth season of the dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 36. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Allen passed away on Tuesday, September 30, a family member told TMZ.

The family member declined to share how the professional dancer died, but has asked his fans and followers for "privacy and prayers”.

Who was Joshua Allen? Allen came into the spotlight in 2008 when he won Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance. At that time, he was 18 years old.

Later on, he was featured in the 2010 movie Step Up 3D, as well as the Footloose remake in 2011. He also appeared in an episode of American Horror Story in the same year.

As per TV Insider, Allen's death comes less than three years after the demise of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was announced as the runner-up on the fourth season of the dance reality show. After developing a strong bond on the show, the two of them remained close friends for several years.

When tWitch passed away in December 2022, Allen shared a heartfelt note on Instagram to mourn his close friend.

“To my brother: it’s hard for me to even write this message without breaking down, devastated would be an understatement,” he stated.

In a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly after winning the dance competition, Allen shared that he was not "technically trained". He shared that he will be taking classes during summer breaks from school.

Earlier, he came into the spotlight in 2016 when he was taken into custody for a domestic violence incident related to his former girlfriend. He was later sentenced to a year in jail in 2017 after pleading no contest to the charges, Deadline reported. Allen received five years' probation as well as one year of domestic violence counseling.

Joshua Allen's final Instagram post Allen's last post on the social media platform came on July 21. At that time, he posted an image of himself with the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The actor died at 54 after drowning while he was on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

“Fly high King #gonetoosoon,” Allen wrote.

Paying tribute to Allen on Instagram, choreographer Emmanuel Hurd wrote, “Can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words. You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever".

FAQs When did Joshua Allen die? He passed away on September 30.

How much money did Joshua Allen get after winning So You Think You Can Dance? Allen won the show in August 2008 and got the cash prize of $250,000.