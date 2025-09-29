Who was Roscoe? Key facts about Lewis Hamilton's pet dog who died at 12

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has announced the demise of his beloved dog, Roscoe, at the age of 12. The bulldog, who had more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, died after a brief health battle. The seven-time world champion said he feels “so grateful and honored” to have shared his life with such a “beautiful soul, an angel and true friend”.

Lewis Hamilton's heartfelt post Sharing multiple photographs of himself with Roscoe on Instagram, Hamilton wrote on Monday, September 29, that his pet dog died in his arms the day before.

Hamilton shared that his dog remained on life support for four days and fought with "every bit of strength he had".

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” wrote the 40-year-old and added that bringing him into his life was the “best decision” he made ever.

Hamilton said he will “forever cherish” the memories that the two of them have created over the years.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet,” he wrote.

Hamilton thanked his fans and well-wishers for supporting Roscoe over the years. “It has been so special to witness and feel,” he added.

Last week, Hamilton shared on social media that Roscoe was down with pneumonia and placed in a coma.

This comes nearly five years after Coco, another pet of Hamilton, died.

Who was Roscoe? Ever since Hamilton adopted him in 2013, Roscoe has gained significant attention among fans. The pet was earlier spotted at several major events, including award ceremonies.

Besides being Hamilton's pet dog, Roscoe witnessed his own popularity on social media. On Instagram, there is a dedicated page, named 'roscoelovescoco', which currently has more than 1.4 million followers.

The account's bio section described him as a “vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum”.

Further, it notes that Roscoe liked “frisbee and tennis”.

Through several posts from the account, which was believed to be managed by Hamilton, fans got to see Roscoe around the F1 star and other occasions.

Notably, the pet dog remained a part of the movie F1, where Hamilton was an executive producer.

The movie featured stars like Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, among others.

FAQs When did Lewis Hamilton's dog die? Roscoe passed away on Sunday, September 28.

What happened to Lewis Hamilton's dog? Hamilton earlier informed that the dog was down with pneumonia and placed in a coma.

