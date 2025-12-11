Wenne Alton Davis, popular for various television roles, including in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died on 8 December, after a car hit her in Manhattan, New York, The New York Times reported. The accident occurred on West 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan late on Monday, per the police.

Wenne Davis killed in New York The police learned that an SUV struck Wenne Davis, 60, just before 9 PM on 8 December at the intersection of West 53rd Street and Broadway. According to Fox News, the actress suffered severe trauma to her head and body from the collision. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital.

Wenne Davis’ manager told The New York Times that she moved to the ‘Big Apple’ to pursue a career in stand-up comedy in her 20s. Davis initially worked at John F. Kennedy International Airport to support herself while trying to break into the entertainment industry.

“She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends," Harris told the outlet.

Davis' neighbor, Edward Reynoso, told the Daily News that he spoke to the actress just hours before her death. According to Reynoso, Davis told him, “I love you, I appreciate you.”

“It was so weird to me because I felt like she was saying goodbye,” Reynoso told the outlet. “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me,” he added, per Fox News.

The car that killed Wenne Davis The SUV that hit and killed Wenne Davis has been identified as a 2023 Cadillac XT6. A 61-year-old male was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, reports Fox News. The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the matter. No arrests have been made yet.

Wenne Davis’ career Wenne Davis portrayed the role of a police officer in a 2023 episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also played a driver in the drama series Blindspot. Davis was seen in “The Normal Heart” in 2014. In 2019, she also appeared in “New Amsterdam”. Davis was cast as a carpenter in “Girls5eva” in 2022. She also appeared in two episodes of “Rescue Me” in 2009.

FAQs What role did Wenne Davis play in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Wenne Davis played a police officer in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.