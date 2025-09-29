Who won Big Brother Season 27 finale? Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis or Vince Panaro? Prize money, HOH battle and more

Big Brother Season 27 ended on Sunday, September 28. The finale of the US show was full of surprises, emotional jury speeches and tough challenges. Big Brother is one of TV’s most thrilling reality shows.

Big Brother is a global reality show created by John de Mol Jr. It first aired in the Netherlands in 1999 and spread worldwide from 2000. In India, the Bigg Boss version is hugely popular. There are editions in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 83 days, the top three on Big Brother season 27 were Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis and Vince Panaro. The final Head of Household (HOH) battle had three rounds.

Morgan won the first endurance task, Ashley won the second puzzle round, and Morgan defeated Ashley in the last quiz. With the power in her hands, Morgan evicted Vince and chose Ashley for the final two.

The jury, made up of evicted players, then decided between Morgan and Ashley for the $750,000 ( ₹6.65 crore) prize money. It was a tense finish that showcased the drama, strategy and intensity.

Who is Morgan Pope? Morgan Pope is a 33-year-old gamer, model and content creator from Palm Springs, California. She is now based in Los Angeles. Pope rose to fame after Big Brother Season 27.

She earned praise for her smart gameplay, steady attitude and strong connections with fellow contestants and viewers. Beyond Big Brother, Morgan streams games like GTA and Apex Legends on Twitch. She is signed with Tricia Brink Management for modelling.

Pope also shares lifestyle and fashion content on Instagram. She set records on Big Brother Season 27 with six consecutive competition wins from Final Ten to Final Four.

Pope was the only contestant to win both HOH and POV in the same eviction cycle during the season. Morgan also became the third American female and 10th houseguest overall to achieve the rare “Trifecta Veto” in Big Brother history.

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss… Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 surprised viewers again with a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. The episode featured a shocking eviction. The nominated contestants were Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur and Neelam Giri.

Despite strong popularity outside, Awez Darbar was eliminated after receiving the fewest votes. Awez has a huge online following with over 30 million Instagram fans and 12.6 million YouTube subscribers.