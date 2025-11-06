Why American flights are being cancelled? 40 US airports to face 10% reduction in traffic due to this reason

The ongoing government shutdown is having a serious impact on air travel in the United States. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced in a press conference that there will be a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports across the country, USA Today reported. This change will take place at the end of this week.

Sean Duffy on reason behind reducing air traffic “I think it's going to lead to more cancellations, but we are going to work with the airlines to do this in a systematic way,” the Transportation Secretary said in response to a question. “This is data-based," he added. "This is not based on what airline travel has more flights out of what location. This is about where is the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure,” he added, per USA Today.

Secretary Duffy had announced two days earlier that there might be flight cancellations and other types of disruptions to air travel due to the growing burden of work on air traffic controllers, who are working without pay at the moment. With the shutdown persisting, travellers in the country may have to go through more hardships in the future.

Details about which airports will be affected were not released, but as per NPR, there have been persistent staffing shortages at air traffic control facilities around some of the busiest airports in the US, such as Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix.

Ordeal of air traffic controllers Air traffic controllers are seen as ‘essential workers,’ meaning they have to come to work during a shutdown even if they are not getting paid. Though they are entitled to receive back pay for all the work they have done, the current federal government shutdown is causing difficulties as an unusually high number of ATCs are calling in sick and not showing up for work.

One unnamed ATC explained the situation to NPR: “What you're seeing is a lot of people who are truly having to call in sick to go earn money elsewhere. "I think you're also seeing people who are just calling in sick because they're fed up and they're like, 'Well, I'm going to spend the holiday weekend with my kids for once.’”

Staffing shortages are increasing the burden on remaining air traffic controllers. To alleviate this excess workload, a reduction in air traffic will be implemented.

FAQs Why is air traffic being reduced? Due to staffing shortages of air traffic controllers, the traffic at major airports is being reduced.

Why are ATCs feeling the extra burden of work? Due to cessation of regular pay, many ATCs have to report sick and do other jobs. This is causing a shortage of manpower and an excess of workload on others.