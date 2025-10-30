Why are these 2 popular candies being recalled in New York ahead of Halloween? Details here

As children across New York gear up for trick-or-treating and candy-filled celebrations this Halloween, a sudden candy recall has cast a shadow over two beloved sweets. Two popular candies – Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Bars and Zingerman’s Cashew Cow Bars – have been recalled just days before Halloween.

Advertisement

The recall, issued just days before the festivities, stems from concerns over undeclared nut allergens, raising safety warnings for families stocking up on the treatsas children get ready to go trick or treat on October 31.

While Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Bars comes packaged in yellow and purple boxes labeled “Peanut Butter Crush,” Zingerman’s Cashew Cow Bars are sold in light blue and yellow boxes labeled “Cashew Cow”.

Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Bars

Advertisement

The products were distributed to retailers in Michigan and New York and it reached consumers via retail stores.

In a statement, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, “Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory of Ann Arbor, Michigan is recalling Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars with Lot#174250 because it may contain undeclared cashew and Zingerman’s Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot#174250 because it may contain undeclared peanut."

Why were the candies recalled? The Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Bars and Zingerman’s Cashew Cow Bars were recalled after “it was discovered that Peanut Butter Crush Bars containing cashews were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews.”

“It was also discovered that Cashew Cow Bars may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Halloween candy prices hit record highs as cocoa shortage forces candy makers to cut corners

Upon investigation, the authorities found that the undeclaration of cashews and peanuts happened due to “temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes.”

“Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved,” FDA said.

What can happen if you consume those candies? FDA has warned that individuals with peanut or cashew allergies could face serious, potentially life-threatening reactions if they consume the recalled products.

Also Read | Trump tariff impact: Why Halloween 2025 may cost American shoppers more

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” it said, adding that no illnesses have been reported to date.

Advertisement