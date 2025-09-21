Why Brooke Hogan and husband Steven Olesky are staying in a Miami hotel post Hulk Hogan’s will controversy

Brooke Hogan, daughter of late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, is living out of a hotel in Miami with her husband and newborn twins. According to US Weekly, the 37-year-old singer’s unusual living situation came to light shortly after the death of her father, Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea.

The wrestling icon passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 after a heart attack. Soon after, it was reported that Brooke was not included in her father’s $5 million will.

Brooke Hogan’s husband explains hotel stay Her husband, former professional hockey player Steven Olesky, explained why the family has temporarily moved into a hotel.

“We are down in Miami. My wife signed back with Sobe Entertainment, the record label she was with previously. They have recorded about 14 songs in 10 days,” Olesky, 39, told Us Weekly.

He added that living in hotels is not new for them. “With my 14 years of professional hockey and her travel, this is nothing new for us. There’s a beautiful restaurant we frequent and the twins and I have a solid routine.”

Family routine with twins Brooke Hogan and Steven Olesky, who tied the knot in June 2022, welcomed fraternal twins, son Oliver and daughter Molly, in January 2025. Olesky said he takes the babies out for a walk every evening at 5 pm while Brooke spends long hours in the recording studio.

“She’s been putting in long days. A few nights have turned into 3:00–4:00 a.m. trying to knock out as much music as possible,” he said. “She’s working with some awesome people,” he added.

Brooke Hogan’s music comeback The singer is back after years away from the music scene. She first debuted in 2004 with the single ‘Everything to Me’, which went to #1 on the Billboard charts.

Her debut album ‘Undiscovered’ (2006) sold over 500,000 copies. She later toured with Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys and even tried country music with her 2018 album, ‘So Many Summers’.

Brooke Hogan on Hulk Hogan’s will As for her father’s will, Brooke made it clear there are no hard feelings. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets,” she told TMZ.

Now, while living the “room service life” in Miami, Brooke Hogan is focused on what matters most - her music, her husband, and her two young children.

FAQs 1. Why is Brooke Hogan living in a hotel? Brooke Hogan and her husband, Steven Olesky, are living in a Miami hotel temporarily while she records new music after re-signing with Sobe Entertainment.

2. Was Brooke Hogan included in Hulk Hogan’s will? No, Brooke was not listed as a beneficiary in Hulk Hogan’s $5 million estate. She later explained that it was her choice and that she has no regrets.