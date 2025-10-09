Why Doja Cat, aka The Mother of Thorns, takeover of Fortnite’s X account got messy; know more about Fortnitemares

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, starts on 9 October and will run until 31 October. Eurogamer reported that Doja Cat headlines the event, along with horror icons like Wednesday Addams, Ghostface, Scooby Doo and others. As a promotional strategy, Doja Cat was supposed to take over Fortnite's X account; however, the takeover did not go as smoothly as planned.

Doja Cat’s takeover of Fortnite’s X account Fortnite’s Halloween plans were huge as it had assembled a large cast. Doja Cat, who is headlining the event, appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host revealed that Doja Cat’s new Fortnite skin is called ‘The Mother of Thorns’. Jimmy continued, “The mother of thorns is a trickster, enchantress, and sorceress.” Adding to the grand announcement, the singer said that she is in her villain era.

Fortnight hosted a takeover of its X account on Wednesday night. The takeover turned out to be problematic when Doja Cat posted a reference to rose toys, which are vibrating adult toys, reported IGN.

The rapper took to her official X account and revealed that Fortnite’s posts were pre-planned, and she had told them not to make the problematic reference. Doja tweeted, “I told them not to man that’s not even me. I said this yesterday and then said “don’t post that.” The sex toy reference tweet and Doja’s replies were all later deleted.

As per IGN, “onlookers” have suggested that the messy situation was pre-planned.

More about Fortnitemares trailer The Fortnitemares 2025 official gameplay trailer was released on YouTube. The description of the YouTube video read, “It’s baaack. Be warned. Fortnitemares is officially back with more spooky scares and surprises from now until 31 October.”

The comment section showcased fans’ excitement. One comment read, “This is the best fortnitemares ever!” Another comment said, “They went all out this year.”

A user also appreciated the added sound effect in the trailer, “Love how they added the silly run sound effect for Scooby Doo.”

A fan also showed their excitement and wrote, “No way we got Black Phone, Art the Clown, Jason Voorhees, Ghost Face, R.E.P.O, Huggy Wuggy, Scooby Doo, Fred Dauphine, Velma and Shaggy in Fortnite all one go.”

FAQs What is Doja Cat’s new Fortnite skin called? Doja Cat’s new Fortnite skin is called The Mother of Thorns.

2. When does Fortnitemares start? Fortnitemares starts on 9 October.