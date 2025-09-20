Why Gen Z protesters in Nepal used the One Piece manga pirate flag as a symbol of defiance and unity

When Singha Durbar, the grand palace housing government offices in Kathmandu, went up in flames last week, Gen Z protesters hung across its golden gates a manga pirate flag showing a skull in a straw hat. For Gen Z protesters, demanding the prime minister’s ouster, the “Straw Hat Jolly Roger” carried a message far deeper than cartoon rebellion.

Why the manga pirate flag matters The manga pirate flag used by the Gen Z protesters comes from One Piece, the long-running Japanese manga created in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda. According to the Guinness World Records, it has also broken the world record for ‘most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.’

One Piece follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate captain who fights oppressive rulers and sets out to achieve his dream of becoming the Pirate King. This manga pirate flag, “Straw Hat” Jolly Roger, has since traveled far beyond anime circles, surfacing in rallies from Indonesia to the streets of Paris, according to The Straits Times.

In Nepal, youth organizers said it spoke directly to Gen Z. “A lot of youths in Nepal love anime,” organizer Bikhyat Khatri told CNN. “We wanted the movement to feel like a Gen Z movement, so the slogans and symbols used during the protest were linked with things that Gen Z youths could relate to.”

Pop culture as protest language Protest symbols are not new. Hong Kong activists once painted Pepe the Frog on walls, while Thai youth raised a three-finger salute from The Hunger Games. The manga pirate flag works because it is instantly recognisable and flexible, CNN reported.

Nuurrianti Jalli, a media professor, told CNN that pop culture symbols “can help elevate what the people are trying to say without having to say it word for word.”

Andrea Horbinski, who researches Japanese comics, explained to the outlet that fans see Luffy as a fighter who never gives up. “Luffy, he is very determined. He has this quest. He and his crew have certainly gone through setbacks, but they’ve continued pursuing it. That’s what people are responding to and thinking about when they are bringing the flag to these kinds of protests,” she said.

Spread across Asia In Indonesia, murals of the flag appeared around Independence Day, prompting officials to call it divisive. Amnesty International later criticized the crackdown. CNN reported that local artist Kemas Muhammad Firdaus told reporters the symbol was a warning. “The government must look at its people,” he said.

A Gen Z mark Alongside the flag in Nepal, signs read “unmute our voice” and “The time is now.” For many, the manga pirate flag has become shorthand for their frustration with corruption and inequality.

The sight of a manga pirate flag flying over government gates shows how deeply pop culture resonates with Gen Z.

FAQs What is the manga pirate flag used by protesters? It is the “Straw Hat” Jolly Roger from One Piece, featuring a skull in a straw hat.

Why are Gen Z protesters using this symbol? The flag represents resilience, freedom, and defiance against authority, values linked to One Piece’s main character, Monkey D. Luffy.

Where has the flag appeared in protests? The symbol has been seen in Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, and even in the Paris demonstrations.