Here's how Hailey and Justin Bieber are balancing marriage and parenthood: ‘Taking it a day at a time’

Model Hailey Bieber, who got married to singer Justin Bieber in 2018, said she is still balancing marriage and motherhood while being in the spotlight.

Hailey discussed how she and Justin are managing their relationship and taking care of their son, Jack Blues, amid their busy schedules in an interview with GQ.

Hailey Bieber opens up about her personal life The 28-year-old said she and her husband are "just taking it a day at a time". She stated that the couple "feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there".

Hailey shared that she is "really comfortable" with how she and Justin Bieber have found a balance in their lives when it comes to sharing or not sharing things related to their years-long relationship. The couple welcomed their son in August last year.

Hailey Bieber does not feel there is anything that people can tell before having a child, which will "ever prepare you until you do it yourself".

While sharing her personal experience of motherhood, Hailey said there was so much "unknown to it", adding that "you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it".

Justin Bieber likes Rhode skincare products Hailey further told GQ that her husband has been a major support during her career as a beauty mogul.

She added that he has been supporting Rhode products "since the beginning and loves it".

Not just her husband, Hailey said a lot of her male friends are also "obsessed" with the brand and often use it.

Earlier, Hailey appeared on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast and stated that she was "not ashamed" to acknowledge that she had "full-time help" to take care of her son.

"I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I'm really grateful for that," People magazine quoted her as saying. Hailey said if her son is not with her, then he is probably with his father.

FAQs How long have Justin and Hailey Bieber been together? The couple tied the knot in 2018.

What is the name of Hailey Bieber's son? He is named Jack Blues Bieber.

