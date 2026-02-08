Why is Becks Prime's Wilcrest diner shutting down after 35 years of service? Last day today—Closing time, other details

Becks Prime, a beloved 41-year-old Houston-based chain, confirmed closure of one of its diners. This restaurant branch located in Wilcrest in Houston, Texas, had been in business for the past 35 years.

Becks Prime's Wilcrest diner last working day today Announcing that 8 February, Sunday, will be the last working day, the owners of the diner issued a statement that said, “For 35 years, this restaurant has been part of your routines and part of our story. We’ve watched families grow up here, met regulars who feel like friends, and shared countless everyday moments that mean more to us than we can say."

The heartfelt confirmation about closure of 11000 Westheimer Road branch near Wilcrest Drive in Briar Forest said. "We are grateful to everyone who walked through those doors and chose to spend time with us.”

Suggesting that its staff has been posted at other branches, the circular notes, “We're proud to share that all our team members have been offered positions at other Becks Prime locations. Randy, our longtime GM, will continue with us at Kirby and Memorial Park, and Charles will be heading to Augusta. The people who made Wilcrest special will still be part of the Becks family.”

The closure of this eatery implies that 9 Becks Prime remain where all of Wilcrest's employees have been relocated. According to Becks Prime owners, they had to shut down this branch after its long term lease ended.

Food enthusiasts who would like to relish their last meal at the Wilcrest branch can do so till 4:00 PM today as the eatery will not accept any orders after this final closure time.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Oh no I’m getting flashbacks when y’all left Austin 😭😭my favorite job ever!!”

Another user remarked, “We ❤️ you and have enjoyed many a meal. Don’t worry though we’ll drive to where you are. Best burger in town!”

A third user stated, “Used to eat there all the time when I worked over that way! That location hooked me on BECKS!!!”

A fourth comment read, “This was my regular location.”

A fifth user stated, “Ya know…I used to secret shop Becks on occasion while in grad school and noticed that you guys didn’t have a location east of downtown.”