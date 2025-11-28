Why is it called ‘Black Friday’? — Meaning, origin, history & modern interpretation

“Black Friday” is now known worldwide as a major shopping event, but its name has much older, local roots. The term did not start as a celebration — it began as a way to describe chaos.

Origin of the name “Black Friday” The modern usage of “Black Friday” traces back to Philadelphia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Coined by Philadelphia Police Police officers and bus drivers used the term “Black Friday” to describe the day after Thanksgiving because:

-Streets were packed with shoppers

-Traffic jams lasted for hours

-Stores were overcrowded

-Shoplifting incidents surged

For them, it was one of the toughest days of the year to manage, so they called it “black” in the sense of being stressful and disruptive.

Retail attempt to change the name Local retailers were unhappy with the negative connotation. They tried renaming it “Big Friday”, but the term never caught on. Instead, the original name spread across the United States through media coverage.

The ‘Red to Black’ explanation By the 1980s, retailers reframed the term with a more positive interpretation.

In traditional accounting:

Red ink = financial loss

Black ink = financial profit

Retailers promoted the idea that the heavy shopping on the day after Thanksgiving helps businesses move from being “in the red” to “in the black.”

This explanation became widely accepted and helped popularise Black Friday as a profitable shopping holiday.

Modern interpretation Today, Black Friday is associated with:

-Massive discounts

-Start of the holiday shopping season

-Online and in-store deals

-Record-breaking sales volumes