Why is Paycom cutting 500 positions in Oklahoma? All you need to know about layoffs

Oklahoma City was at the receiving end of Paycom’s position layoff campaign, as the company has eliminated over 500 positions. As per News 9, the positions are to be replaced by AI. Griffin Media has received a notice from Paycom that it has reduced over 500 positions in order to replace some “back hand jobs” with artificial intelligence.

Paycom job cuts: Why is it happening? As per Paycom, the company is restructuring because of the upsurge of AI-driven technologies. According to News 9, a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) has been filed, and the affected employees have been made aware of the situation. However, Paycom has assured its employees that the layoff will only affect back-office roles, and the client-facing roles will not be impacted because of this decision by the company.

As News 9 revealed, Paycom has promised to offer assistance to the employees affected by these layoffs. This includes severance packages, outplacement services, and internal job opportunities.

Paycom has also revealed that it is still actively recruiting and is in a strong financial situation.

As per the Journal Record, this is the “first major workforce reduction in Paycom's history.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Paycom layoffs Fox 25 reached out to the Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, and asked him about the layoffs. His reply was filled with gratitude for the company. He said, “Paycom is one of the most impressive companies in Oklahoma, and I am extremely thankful for the investments it has made in our state throughout the years.”

He added, “As a businessman, I understand layoffs are an unfortunate part of running a successful enterprise. Paycom’s CEO is one of the best in the country, and I trust him to act in the best interests of Paycom employees and shareholders.”

