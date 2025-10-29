Inside NASA’s 3I/ATLAS campaign: How a harmless comet could help stop deadly asteroids in the future

NASA scientists are monitoring a new visitor passing through our solar system - a fast-moving interstellar comet called 3I/ATLAS. It’s not dangerous, experts say, but the project built around it could one day save Earth from something that is.

What is 3I/ATLAS? Discovered earlier this year, 3I/ATLAS marks only the third known interstellar object ever spotted near our solar system, according to NASA. It is expected to exit our solar system between 27 November 2025 - 27 January 2026, before disappearing back into space.

The comet will not come anywhere near Earth. Its closest approach will be roughly 1.8 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun, as per Space.com. But this offers a rare chance for scientists to test how prepared they are for future threats.

Why NASA is tracking 3I/ATLAS NASA and the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) have launched a global observing campaign to track 3I/ATLAS. The effort will involve telescopes, research centers, and volunteers around the world, all focusing on one goal - improving how we detect and predict the movement of objects that could one day be hazardous to our planet.

How studying 3I/ATLAS could protect Earth Comets are tricky targets. Their glowing tails and hazy atmospheres can distort how bright they appear, making calculating their path harder. By studying 3I/ATLAS closely, scientists can practice the techniques needed to accurately measure a comet’s motion—speed, direction, and how gravity bends its course.

“The campaign will target comet 3I/ATLAS (C/2025 N1) to exercise the capability of the observing community to extract accurate astrometry,” the Minor Planet Center said in a statement announcing the project. That data will help refine global systems designed to detect potential impact threats.

For the IAWN, this is not just another observation—it is a dry run for planetary defense. The group was created after the United Nations recommended a coordinated international response to near-Earth object threats.

Citizen scientists invited to join the mission Citizen scientists can also participate in this campaign. Anyone with a telescope and an interest in astronomy can register by 7 November to attend workshops and teleconferences beginning on 10 November, where they can help collect and analyze data alongside professionals.

3I/ATLAS poses no risk. But by studying it, NASA and its partners are gathering data to detect and predict the movements of near-Earth objects that could one day stop a real threat from reaching Earth.

FAQs What is 3I/ATLAS? 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet - only the third ever observed - passing through our solar system in late 2025.

Why is NASA studying it? NASA’s campaign will help test global coordination and improve predictions for objects that might one day threaten Earth.

Is 3I/ATLAS dangerous? No, the comet will stay about 1.8 astronomical units from Earth, posing zero threat.