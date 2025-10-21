Will Glock replace all handguns with latest ‘V’ model? What we know and full list of discontinued guns

The firearms community was recently taken by surprise after an Instagram account by the name Glockstore claimed that Glock would discontinue nearly all existing models, except the Glock 43, 43X and 48X, reports USA Carry. In an unconfirmed statement, GlockStore stated that new Glock “V” models would replace most of the existing Glock models on the market.

Is Glock discontinuing most existing models? In an Instagram post, Glockstore recently announced to its 191,000 followers that “as of November 30th, all Glocks are discontinued except 43, 43X and 48X”. To “prevent switch conversions”, the brand’s new V models would replace “all Glocks”, it said, as per USA Carry.

“We are not representatives of Glock and are looking to see if this is 100% confirmed,” Glockstore also added in the caption.

Several users raised their eyebrows at the post. “Bruh, did I wake up on April Fools?” one asked. “This is a joke, right?” another commented. Meanwhile, one said, “It’s not April.”

What is the new Glock ‘V’ model? Although Glock has yet to make any confirmations regarding the launch of a new ‘V’ model, USA Carry suggests that the latest model would have internal changes to prevent switch conversions. The new Glock ‘V’ model would not see any price increases, according to Glockstore.

Full list of handguns discontinued by Glock While Glock has not confirmed the launch of the new ‘V’ model, the official website of the Austrian weapons manufacturer has a list of models the company will discontinue. The firm claimed the decision was driven by a desire for “future innovation and growth”.

The handguns that will be discontinued are:

G17 – Gen4

G17 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5

G17L – Classic | Gen3

G17L MOS – Gen5

G19 – Gen4

G19 MOS – Gen4

G20 – Gen3 | Gen4

G21 – Gen3 | Gen4

G21SF

G22 – Gen3 | Gen4 | Gen5

G22 MOS – Gen5

G23 – Gen4

G24

G26 – Gen4

G27 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G29 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G29SF

G30 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G31 – Gen3 | Gen4

G32 – Gen3 | Gen4

G33 – Gen3 | Gen4

G34 – Gen3 | Gen4

G34 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5

G35 – Gen3 | Gen4

G35 MOS – Gen4

G36

G36 FGR

G37 – Gen3 | Gen4

G38

G39

G40 MOS – Gen4

G41 – Gen4

G41 MOS – Gen4

G49

FAQs Who is the CEO of Glock? Javier Diossa Arango is the CEO of Glock.

When will the latest Glock “V” models come out? Glock has not yet confirmed the launch of the latest ‘V’ models.