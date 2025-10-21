Will Glock replace all handguns with latest ‘V’ model? What we know and full list of discontinued guns

The firearms community was recently taken by surprise after an Instagram account by the name Glockstore claimed that Glock would discontinue nearly all existing models, except the Glock 43, 43X and 48X, reports USA Carry. In an unconfirmed statement, GlockStore stated that new Glock “V” models would replace most of the existing Glock models on the market.
In an Instagram post, Glockstore recently announced to its 191,000 followers that “as of November 30th, all Glocks are discontinued except 43, 43X and 48X”. To “prevent switch conversions”, the brand’s new V models would replace “all Glocks”, it said, as per USA Carry.
“We are not representatives of Glock and are looking to see if this is 100% confirmed,” Glockstore also added in the caption.
Several users raised their eyebrows at the post. “Bruh, did I wake up on April Fools?” one asked. “This is a joke, right?” another commented. Meanwhile, one said, “It’s not April.”
Also read: Houston billionaire philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder to donate 95% of $11 billion fortune to local causes
Although Glock has yet to make any confirmations regarding the launch of a new ‘V’ model, USA Carry suggests that the latest model would have internal changes to prevent switch conversions. The new Glock ‘V’ model would not see any price increases, according to Glockstore.
Also read: Chi-Chi’s, America’s beloved ’90s Mexican chain, is making a comeback two decades after filing for bankruptcy
While Glock has not confirmed the launch of the new ‘V’ model, the official website of the Austrian weapons manufacturer has a list of models the company will discontinue. The firm claimed the decision was driven by a desire for “future innovation and growth”.
The handguns that will be discontinued are:
G17 – Gen4
G17 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5
G17L – Classic | Gen3
G17L MOS – Gen5
G19 – Gen4
G19 MOS – Gen4
G20 – Gen3 | Gen4
G21 – Gen3 | Gen4
G21SF
G22 – Gen3 | Gen4 | Gen5
G22 MOS – Gen5
G23 – Gen4
G24
G26 – Gen4
G27 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
G29 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
G29SF
G30 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
G31 – Gen3 | Gen4
G32 – Gen3 | Gen4
G33 – Gen3 | Gen4
G34 – Gen3 | Gen4
G34 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5
G35 – Gen3 | Gen4
G35 MOS – Gen4
G36
G36 FGR
G37 – Gen3 | Gen4
G38
G39
G40 MOS – Gen4
G41 – Gen4
G41 MOS – Gen4
G49
Javier Diossa Arango is the CEO of Glock.
Glock has not yet confirmed the launch of the latest ‘V’ models.
Yes, Glock is going to discontinue the G24 model.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.