Will people get a stimulus check in October 2025? IRS refund tracker and rebate updates

With October 2025 almost here, many Americans are wondering if a new stimulus check is coming. Posts across social media platforms as well as websites are filled with claims regarding payments of $1,390, $1,702 or even $2,000 to be sent out this year. But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Congress have not confirmed any new stimulus checks. This means any such reports could be misinformation or even scams, according to Delaware Online.

No fourth stimulus check yet The deadline to claim the third check, also known as the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, was April 15, 2025. That deadline has passed and any unclaimed money has gone back to the US Treasury. The US has sent out three stimulus checks since 2020 tied to COVID-19 pandemic relief. The last one was $1,400 per eligible person.

Some lawmakers have proposed new payments, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s American Worker Rebate Act which would give checks between $600 and $2,400. But it has not been passed by the Congress. US President Donald Trump has also floated ideas about giving rebate checks from tariff revenues or a “DOGE dividend,” but those are just proposals.

State inflation relief checks Even without a federal stimulus, some states are sending their own relief payments. For example, New York is giving up to $200 to individuals earning $75,000 or less and $400 to married couples earning up to $150,000. Pennsylvania, Georgia and Colorado have also offered one-time rebate checks to help with higher living costs.

IRS refund tracker If you are waiting on your federal tax refund, the best way to check your status is through the IRS online tool called “Where’s My Refund.” It updates once a day and requires your Social Security number, filing status and exact refund amount. Status messages will show if your return is received, your refund is approved or if the money has been sent.

Most refunds arrive within 21 days if you filed electronically and chose direct deposit. Meanwhile, paper checks may take six to eight weeks. For state refunds, many states such as Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have their own online portals.

FAQs Q1. Is there a fourth stimulus check coming in October 2025? No, there is no confirmed fourth stimulus check from the IRS or Congress. Rumors about new payments are false.

Q2. How can I check the status of my IRS refund? You can use the IRS tool “Where’s My Refund” online.