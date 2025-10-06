Will New Yorkers be able to see the Harvest Moon on 6 October? Big weather update you should know

The Harvest Moon, the first supermoon of the year, will occur at 11:48 PM EDT on 6 October, according to Space.com. The moon will shine close to the stars in the constellation Pisces, with Saturn shining to the upper right, providing viewers in the US with a breathtaking spectacle.

Will New Yorkers get to see the Harvest Moon? According to the National Weather Service forecast, on the night of 6 October, there will be clear skies in the tri-state area, the larger urbanized area of Downstate New York, northern New Jersey, and western Connecticut. The lunar disc will soar across the evening sky just hours before it reaches its full moon phase, which will happen near midnight for viewers in New York, as per Space.com.

According to the outlet, it will be an excellent opportunity for astrophotographers who hope to capture photos of a magical night.

The next supermoons Apart from the October full moon, stargazers will witness two more supermoons this year. While the Beaver Moon will occur on Wednesday, 5 November, people will get to witness the beauty of the Cold Moon on Thursday, 5 December, as per Pix11.com.

Significance of the Harvest Moon As per Space.com, October’s full moon is called the Harvest Moon since it rises closest to the autumnal equinox. Before the weather changed, farmers labored beneath the moonlight during the autumnal equinox to harvest the remaining summer produce.

FAQs When will the Harvest Moon occur? The Harvest Moon will occur at 11:48 PM EDT on 6 October.

Will residents in New York be able to see the Harvest Moon? Yes, residents in New York will be able to see the Harvest Moon.

Why is October’s full moon called the Harvest Moon? October’s full moon is called the Harvest Moon due to its proximity to the autumn equinox.