James Gunn confirms Peacemaker’s return. All on his big plans for team Checkmate and Salvation.

Will there be a Peacemaker season 3? Director and screenwriter James Gunn recently opened up about his plans for the show’s future on Peacemaker: The Official Podcast. Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker will return in a new form, as per Friction Horizon.

Advertisement

James Gunn on the future of Peacemaker James Gunn had earlier said he did not have an immediate plan for Peacemaker Season 3. However, he did not entirely terminate the prospect of a third instalment, either. “I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character," Gunn told Deadline in a now-deleted interview, as per FandomWire.

Appearing on Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, James Gunn confirmed that the superhero character will return in a new form. “Peacemaker will be back. As for this TV show, we'll see exactly what form. We have plans,” James Gunn said.

Advertisement

“But you'll see all these characters in the future of the DCU in not too long,” he added.

James Gunn on Peacemaker Season 2 finale James Gunn also spoke about the season 2 finale ending on the podcast. In the Season 2 finale, which is titled “Full Nelson”, Peacemaker is sent to the Salvation universe by Rick Flag Sr. Gunn said he wanted to start a new and exciting chapter with the Salvation universe.

“That’s where we’re sort of beginning our part of our larger story in the DCU here in this moment,” James Gunn said. Among others, Chris, Harcourt, Adebayo, Economos, and Sasha Bordeaux also formed team Checkmate in the episode.

Advertisement

As per an interview with Deadline, Gunn plans to include team Checkmate in his future plans for DC.

“You’ll definitely see Checkmate carrying through like they’re a thing now, so they’re a part of what’s going to happen,” he had said.

FAQs What is the title of episode 8 of Peacemaker Season 2? The title of episode 8 of Peacemaker Season 2 is "Full Nelson".

How many episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 were directed by James Gunn? James Gunn directed three of the eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

How old is John Cena? John Cena is 48 years old.

Which college did James Gunn attend? James Gunn attended Loyola Marymount University, Saint Louis University, and Columbia University.