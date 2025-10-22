Will tropical storm Melissa turn into a major hurricane? Latest updates from the Caribbean Sea

Melissa, brewing over the Caribbean Sea, is the 13th tropical storm of the season. It formed on Tuesday, 21 October, The New York Times reported. The storm's future course is unclear as of now. It had been moving westward swiftly until Tuesday, when it slowed down and later intensified.

As of now, the probable course of the storm would take it towards Haiti and Jamaica, where it could cause heavy rains and flash flooding on Thursday, 23 October.

The Weather Channel reported that the storm could stall on Friday and turn into a hurricane. The Dominican Republic may also be hit by it. The various models explored suggest that the storm will move northwest, with one of them taking it towards the northeast.

Strength of the tropical storm Melissa According to CBS12.com, the storm has winds up to 45 miles per hour. The air pressure in the eye of the storm is 1000 millibars. Melissa is presently moving northwest at a speed of 6 miles per hour.

The report added that the storm is facing moderate wind shear. This denotes that the winds high up in the atmosphere are blowing in the opposite direction compared to those on the surface. This factor will hinder the storm's growth, but this effect might be nullified by the warm nature of the Caribbean Sea, which will fuel the storm’s growth.

Though there is a scarier prognosis. If the storm moves south, where the wind shear is weak, it could grow all the way into a major hurricane. This would imply winds at a minimum speed of 111 miles per hour.

As of now, the storm is not stable due to heavy winds in the atmosphere. These winds are causing the center of the storm to re-form after the clouds dispersed to the northeast.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the progress of the storm using a special Hurricane Hunter aircraft. This will keep the public informed of the progress of this weather phenomenon. Presently, the United States seems out of the danger zone of the storm that could become a hurricane.

FAQs Where is tropical storm Melissa currently located? Storm Melissa is currently active over the Caribbean Sea and seems to be headed towards Jamaica and Haiti.

Will Melissa turn into a hurricane? It might, depending on whether it slows down and intensifies in the next two days.